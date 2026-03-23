Pebbair market row heats up as MLA Megha Reddy fires fresh salvo

Wanaparthy: A fresh political storm erupted in Wanaparthy as MLA Thudi Megha Reddy on Sunday delivered a strongly worded critique of his predecessor while addressing a press conference at the District Congress Party office, intensifying the ongoing dispute over the Pebbair market land.

The MLA asserted that it was his responsibility to ensure that the Pebbair market land remains free from any encroachment. He alleged that those who once attempted to exploit public resources were now projecting themselves as morally upright, calling their stance “deeply ironic.”

The controversy surrounding the Pebbair market has been unfolding between the Endowments Department and temple priests, with the MLA stating that his approach remains firmly rooted in respect for the judiciary. He emphasised that no injustice would be allowed under his watch, even as legal proceedings continue.

In a sharp personal attack, Megha Reddy accused his predecessor of misusing power and indulging in large-scale irregularities during his tenure. He remarked that while past leaders of Wanaparthy were revered by the people, one individual had reduced governance to what he described as a “dictatorial regime.” Referring to the 2023 elections, he said the electorate had responded decisively to his call to “uproot” such leadership.

The MLA also revisited the historical background of the disputed land, stating that it belonged to the Venugopala Swamy Temple for over a century.

He cited records indicating that approximately 30 acres of land had been allocated to the temple deity in 1973 to support religious activities and the livelihood of priests. According to him, the weekly market had functioned peacefully on the land for decades until disputes emerged in recent years. He further alleged manipulation of land records and questioned the role of certain legal representatives, claiming that attempts were made to divert the land through questionable “gift deed” arrangements. He also accused his predecessor of influencing administrative machinery, including orchestrating transfers of senior officials to facilitate land-related decisions.

Highlighting recent developments, Megha Reddy said that after assuming office, he had written to the Chief Minister seeking allocation of the land for market purposes. He noted that the district administration was now exploring alternative land options for the claimants, while a final decision would depend on the outcome of ongoing court proceedings.

The MLA maintained that a legal battle under the banner of the Pebbair Market Protection Committee was currently underway, including proceedings in the Supreme Court. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the entire land remains dedicated to public use.

In addition to the land dispute, Megha Reddy criticised his political rivals over various alleged irregularities, including land encroachments, misuse of public funds, and questionable subsidy claims. He warned that he possessed documentary evidence and would reveal further details if provoked.

The MLA also touched upon governance issues, stating that the Congress government had extended Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to ration card holders across Telangana and was planning welfare measures such as pensions and mid-day meals for intermediate students.

Several Congress leaders and local representatives were present at the press conference.