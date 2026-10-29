Peddapalli braces for super El Nino, pushes water-saving crops

Peddapalli: Telangana Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has directed officials to prepare a coordinated action plan to address anticipated Super El Niño conditions, safeguard farmers and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supplies across Peddapalli district.

At a review meeting at the Integrated District Collectorate on Wednesday, the Minister urged officials to discourage water-intensive paddy cultivation during the 2026–27 Yasangi season and promote pulses, millets and oilseeds. He stressed the need for farmer awareness campaigns, water conservation and micro-irrigation.

District Collector Koya Sri Harsha said the district received 863 mm of rainfall between June and October, eight per cent below normal. October recorded no rainfall against the normal 75.3 mm, while the average groundwater level declined to 5.31 metres.

Around 1,53,586 acres are expected to be cultivated during Yasangi, while 90,015 acres may remain fallow due to water shortages.

The administration is promoting short-duration crops and horticulture.

The Minister also stressed minimum support prices for paddy. Officials plan to procure 2,75,316 metric tonnes through 311 centres from the second week of November.