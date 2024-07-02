Pending bifurcation issues: Naidu, Revanth to meet on Saturday

Vijayawada: Chief Ministers of Telugu States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will meet at Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss the long-pending issues between the two states arising from the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Naidu in his letter said that it has been 10 years since bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had taken place. Though there have been discussions on multiple occasions concerning the issues arising from the advancement of the two states, it is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve since this holds significant implications for the welfare and advancement of the two states.

Naidu said he was of the firm belief that face-to-face meeting will provide us with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for AP and Telangana. He proposed that they could meet at Revanth’s place on July 6. The Telangana CMO has confirmed receiving the letter. Naidu in his letter praised Revanth for the good work he was doing as CM of Telangana. Congratulating Revanth, Naidu appreciated the dedication of Revanth and said that his leadership had significantly contributed to the progress and development of Telangana.

He further said, “As CMs of Telugu-speaking states, it is incumbent upon us to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for both the states. Our shared commitment to cooperative development is crucial to realizing our mutual goals of growth and well being.”