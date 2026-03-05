Pending FSL reports delay probes, trials in TG

Hyderabad: Although Telangana Police authorities have claimed that “crucial evidence and records were not lost” in the February 7th fire ‘mishap’ at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in which approximately 1,100 essential and other physical case files were gutted apart from damage to computer systems on the first floor; it is understood that reports relating to many cases from across Telangana are pending with FSL for moths together, negatively impacting law enforcement by stalling investigations and trials.

The fire, which broke out on the first floor of the lab, gutted the entire floor, destroying computers, hard disks, and critical case records linked to serious criminal investigations. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, has raised political stakes too. While opposition parties raised suspicions about the destruction of evidence in high-profile cases (e.g., "cash-for-vote" and “phone tapping), Director-General of Police GP B Shivadhar Reddy and FSL director Shikha Goel stated that crucial evidence and records were not lost.

As per norms, FSL reports should normally be sent within a month; however, the lab is currently taking two to three months on average to send the reports, leading to a considerable delay in investigations and disposal of cases. Even with regard to serious criminal cases, apart from politically sensitives ones, FSL reports are pending, stalling investigations and delaying the case. The mounting backlog has become a millstone around the neck of well-meaning law enforcement authorities. Amidst all this, the police continue to grapple with a huge pile of unresolved forensic reports, leaving trials stuck, charge sheets incomplete, and affected families waiting indefinitely for closure.

For context, FSL is pivotal in crime investigations across Telangana. It examines, inter alia, evidence gathered from crime scenes, including fingerprints, DNA samples, blood, hair, and other materials. Additionally, the lab is responsible for analysing firearms, bullets, drugs, poisons, narcotics, forged documents, and disputed signatures, all of which are crucial for legal proceedings.

As per sources, the FSL is facing a backlog in key divisions including — cyber forensics, chemistry, and biology.

A senior police officer told

The Hans India, “The delay in forensic reports is one of the biggest roadblocks in the cases. Without forensic evidence, court cases often stretch for years. The problem is more acute when it comes to new cases as investigation will not move forward without forensic reports”.

Furthermore, with a sharp rise in digital crimes, there are sizeable cases involving smartphones as well as digital records and surveillance videos. Besides, the cases sent from hospitals, involving biological samples like blood, saliva, or hair, have also been delayed in the absence of FSL reports.

Moreover, with thousands of investigations tied to forensic reports, the loss of substantial records caused by the Feb 7 fire has triggered serious concerns among law enforcement agencies. Officials are now assessing how the destruction of evidence will affect ongoing cases and future trials, as the incident poses a significant challenge to the criminal justice process in the state.