Penna cements case: Minister Sabitha appears before CBI court

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy who was summoned last week by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Penna cements case has appeared before the court on Friday.

The CBI heard the supplementary petition filed in Penna cements case on Friday. Minister Sabitha, former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, IAS officer Sri Lakshmi and other officials also appeared before the court. The case is adjourned to January 24.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI pertaining to the irregularities in land allocation in Anantapur, Kurnool and Tandur to Penna cements in 2013.