People flock to petrol pumps amid rumours of shortage

Heavy congestion has been reported at petrol stations across several parts of the city, as motorists rush to refuel amid rumours of a fuel shortage linked to tensions in West Asia.

Long queues have formed in areas including Kukatpally, Pragathi Nagar, Erragadda, Sanath Nagar, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Abids, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram. In some locations, residents have been waiting for hours to fill their tanks.

Several petrol stations have displayed “No Stock” signs, further fuelling public concern and panic buying.

Officials, however, have urged citizens not to believe unverified rumours, assuring that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and that supplies remain stable. Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid panic purchasing and cooperate to ensure smooth distribution