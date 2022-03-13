People have lost faith in KCR, lambasts Congress

Mahabubnagar: The Congress party leaders from Mahabubnagar have observed that the people of Telangana have lost their faith in KCR and they are not in a position to believe the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao despite of his free bees, job doles and various other schemes.

While speaking to media, Abdul Siraj Khadri, District Congress chief secretary, said that the CM KCR is trying to rule the State with an autocratic attitude. Even though the CM KCR is trying to pacify the people with his mass welfare and mass job opportunities to win the people's confidence, however it has been too late for him to regain their confidence.

"What is the point in CM KCR declaring the job notification after almost 8 years of his rule? What was this government doing all these years? Lakhs of students and job aspirants have lost their eligibility to appear for these jobs and ruined their lives by doing odd jobs. Youth have completely lost their hope on KCR and his government. Nobody is ready to believe KCR, all his promises are pre-planned gimmicks only to misguide the people and to gain politically in the coming assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in 2024," said Abdul Khadri.

Lamenting against the Chief Minister and his false promises, Khadri said that KCR had promised to make a Dalit as first Chief Minister of Telangana, but he did not stand on his word. He also promised to give 3 acres of land to landless Dalits, that too was not fulfilled, the chief minister in his 2018 election manifesto also said that he would provide unemployment stipend to all those who have completed degree and are unemployed, but he did not take a single step towards this end and fooled the youth.

The Congress leader said that all the major irrigation projects which are being constructed by the Telangana government have in fact were laid foundation during the Congress regime during the then United Andhra Pradesh. The Somashila Siddeshwar Bridge across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State on River Krishna was also initiated by the Congress party when YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister.

Except few external developments like roads and irrigation projects the TRS party has done nothing concrete to strong development of Telangana people, alleged the Congress leader.

He urged the people of Mahabubnagar district to attend in large numbers to 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' public meeting to be held in Kollapur on March 13th and make it a big success.