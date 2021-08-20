People no longer trust KCR: Eatala

Karimnagar: Public in Telangana has lost trust in CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, noted BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

Addressing a press meet at Huzurabad in the district on Thursday, he said no one could believe a word that came out of the mouth of KCR. Women who attended recent Dalit Bandhu meeting spoke openly about his false stories.

Stating that the CM might not be going through intelligence, Rajender told the CM to know what people were thinking of him and that his graph was falling down. Chandrashekhar Rao does not care the advices from ministers, MLAs and those close to him Even kings and emperors in history met the people directly.

In the past, Chief Ministers used to hold Praja Darbar to meet the people. But this CM canceled Praja darbar. It was the culture of any Chief Minister to come to office and hold a meeting. But he never comes to the office, the BJP leader noted.

TRS leaders and the Chief Minister were behaving to tarnish democracy in Huzurabad. KCR spent hundreds of crores to buy his own party leaders to win in the Huzurabad by-election, he alleged.

Rajender demanded to appoint SC, ST, BC, Minority IAS officer in CMO adding that Rahul Bojja has been given a seat in the CMO just for the Huzurabad by-election. Eatala also demanded Rs 10 lakhs to be deposited in the account of all dalits before the election notification.