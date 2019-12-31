People's participation sought for 2nd phase of Palle Pragathi: Minister G Jagadish Reddy in Suryapet

Penpahad (Suryapet): Peoples' participation will accelerate the developmental works in villages, opined Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. On Tuesday, along with District Collector Amoy Kumar, he participated in a district-level awareness meeting held ahead of second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Penpahad mandal headquarter in the district.



Addressing the local peoples' representatives, he stated that the implementation of Phase 1 of Palle Pragathi was successful. Adding that villages saw significant development after the first phase of Palle Pragathi and directed the public representatives to focus on new plans for future development of villages during the second phase of the programme.

Calling Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the sage Bhagiratha, he said the CM brought the Godavari waters to Suryapet district to turn the lands fertile.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Gujja Deepika, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, Joint Collector Sanjiva Reddy, District Revenue Officer Chandraiah, Revenue Divisional Officer Mohan Rao, DRDO Kiran Kumar and others attended the meeting.