Live
- Cyberabad police issues traffic advisory
- Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
Just In
Petition Filed in High Court Challenging HYDRA Legality
Highlights
A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking the cancellation of HYDRA, with the petitioner challenging Government Order (GO) 99.
Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking the cancellation of HYDRA, with the petitioner challenging Government Order (GO) 99. The petitioner has called for the dismissal of HYDRA’s legal validity, questioning how officials could implement HYDRA by bypassing the GHMC Act.
In response to the petition, the High Court has directed the Telangana government to file a counter affidavit. The court has postponed the next hearing for two weeks, allowing the government time to respond to the allegations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS