Petition Filed in High Court Challenging HYDRA Legality

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking the cancellation of HYDRA, with the petitioner challenging Government Order (GO) 99. The petitioner has called for the dismissal of HYDRA’s legal validity, questioning how officials could implement HYDRA by bypassing the GHMC Act.

In response to the petition, the High Court has directed the Telangana government to file a counter affidavit. The court has postponed the next hearing for two weeks, allowing the government time to respond to the allegations.