Petition Submitted to District Collector Demanding Arrest of Those Responsible for Bijwaram Girl’s Death

Gadwal: In a significant development, representatives from various social and political organizations submitted a petition to the District Collector, demanding the immediate arrest of Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, who has been accused of involvement in the death of Rajeshwari, a minor girl from Bijwaram village. The petition also called for action against the Maldakal ASI, who allegedly intimidated Rajeshwari, urging that a case be filed against him as well.

The tragic incident, which led to the young girl's death, was reported 16 days ago, yet Rajasekhar Reddy has still not been taken into custody, causing public outrage. The petitioners are also seeking financial assistance for Rajeshwari’s mother, Kavitha, and are requesting that the family be provided with either a government job for a family member or a grant of 3 acres of land.

Key figures who participated in submitting the petition included Jyothi, the State Convener of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Gadwal Secretary Revathi, Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, Vinod from the Bahujan Rajya Samithi, Gopal from Rythu Sangham, Gopal Yadav from Rythu Samithi, Venkat Swamy from CPM, Anjaneyulu and Prakash from CPI, Chittem Krishnanna, Kuruvapalle Anna, Ravi Kumar Prem Raju from KNPS, Manikumar from BSP, Uthanur Venkanna, Gajula Krishna, Veeresh and Raju from BRS, and members of the Agricultural Workers Union and Bahujan Sena, including Danayya.

The petition highlights the ongoing demand for justice and accountability, with the community rallying around Rajeshwari’s family to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The petitioners have emphasized the need for a fair investigation and immediate action to provide justice to the grieving family.



