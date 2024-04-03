Phone-tapping: Cong dares KTR to go ahead with defamation cases

Hyderabad: Congress on Tuesday asserted that it shall not bow down to pressure tactics being employed by BRS leaders including KTR who threatened to sue the party leaders over ‘phone-tapping’ row.

A day after lodging a complaint against the previous government and its leaders at Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, Sircilla’s party contestant in Assembly polls, K K Mahender Reddy dared KTR to send legal notices.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he ridiculed the statements of KTR who threatened to serve legal notices to at least three Congress leaders including Minister Konda Surekha for defaming him in a phone-tapping case. The Congress leader describing this as a serious offence by the previous BRS government held that the KCR’s family while being at the helm undermined the very principles of democracy and human rights.