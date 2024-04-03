Phonetapping Allegations: KTR to sue Konda Surekha, MLA

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, has announced filing defamation cases against Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Y Srinivas Reddy for making allegations against him for tapping their phones.

The BRS leader was responding to allegations by Srinivas Reddy and KK Mahender that their phones were tapped on his orders. The BRS leader said he would serve legal notices to news outlets that are publishing this news without verifying the facts.

“Both these Congress fellows (including the minister) will be served legal notices for defamation & slander. Either apologise for these shameful, baseless and nonsensical allegations or face legal consequences.

Also will be serving legal notices to news outlets that are dishing out this garbage without verifying the facts,” said Rama Rao on X. Konda Surekha accused Rama Rao of phone-tapping and threatening some film personalities. Rama Rao recently sent legal notices to at least 20 news channels, digital media outlets, and YouTube.