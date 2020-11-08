Physicians are superheroes of our time: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has lauded the physicians as the superheroes of our time for being the frontline warriors in our fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

"The physicians are the real superheroes as they are saving millions of lives by treating the Covid-19 affected and in the process risking their own lives," she said.

The Governor, as the chief guest, was virtually addressing the inaugural of the 16th annual conference of the Association of Physicians Conference-2020, Tamil Nadu, (TAPICON-2020), on Saturday.

Saluting the doctors for their sacrifices in their call of duty in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the brave fight by the medical professionals is saving many precious lives and helped the effective containment of the pandemic spread.

Emphasising on the need for regular updating of their knowledge and keep abreast of the technology and other advances in the field of medicine, she said that it was very important to offer the best of the medical and healthcare services to the people by getting updated knowledge in the field.

The Governor pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary project, Ayushman Bharat, is immensely benefiting the poorest of the poor in getting possible better medical and healthcare.

Referring to the emerging digital technologies, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the doctors to hone their skills and the use of digital technologies to excel in their medical practice.

"Communication skills also play a crucial role in the medical practice. It is vital for all the doctors to have best possible communication with their patients and others concerned," she added.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that her experiences as doctor in developing a concern for the well-being of the people have helped her also to be successful in her political career to serve the people.

The Governor presented the gold medals and other prizes to the winners of scientific sessions, competitions like poster presentation, paper presentation and innovations as part of the TAPICON-2020.

Association of Physicians of India president Dr Arulhraj, API Tamil Nadu State chapter chairman Dr. AS Mohan, TAPICON-2020 organising chairman Dr. AR Vijay Kumar and others were among others who spoke.