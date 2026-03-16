Pilot Rohit Reddy ‘dons’ a filmi role to run the show!

Hyderabad: Political circles in Hyderabad are abuzz following reports that Panjugula Rohith Reddy, popularly known as Pilot Rohith Reddy, was allegedly caught during a drug raid at his farmhouse in Moinabad. The incident, which occurred on the night of Saturday, March 14, reportedly involved the seizure of narcotics and a pistol by the police, who also noted the sound of gunfire at the premises.

Rohith Reddy allegedly tested positive for drugs on Sunday, March 15, alongside several others, including Andhra Pradesh TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav.The former legislator, who represented Tandur from 2018 to 2023, is often seen accompanied by approximately 20 bouncers. This entourage and his lifestyle have led some political peers to remark that he resembles a film character from a Puri Jagannadh production, frequently associating his public image with dons, luxury, and private farmhouse gatherings.

While there are unconfirmed reports that he worked as a pilot for some time before entering politics, his current public persona is more often linked to his active political career and affluent lifestyle.

Murmurs regarding a don-like lifestyle have persisted, with some previously mentioning links to a drugs case in Dubai.Rohith Reddy originally entered the Telangana Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket after defeating Patnam Mahender Reddy.

However, he was among the 12 MLAs who shifted loyalties to the BRS in June 2019. Interestingly, the same farmhouse was the site of the 2022 MLAs poaching incident, which involved allegations of bribery and defecting attempts that led to a significant legal battle between the BJP and BRS.

The latest raid has reignited debates about the intersection of active politics and criminal allegations. While real-life underworld figures typically avoid direct electoral roles, the involvement of a former MLA in such a high-stakes police operation has drawn intense public interest.

The recovery of a firearm and the presence of private security further complicate the legal narrative. As the investigation transitions, the case continues to involve major accusations regarding the conduct of high-profile political representatives and the alleged use of prohibited substances.