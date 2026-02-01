PJTAU to Submit Satellite-Based Crop Estimation Report to Telangana Government on February 6

PJTAU completes satellite-based crop estimation in 10,000 villages, with 870 pending.

Preliminary results show 8–12 per cent less cropped area than cultivable land.

Project conducted with Swiss firm SARMAP, achieving 90 per cent accuracy.

Report to be submitted to the Agriculture Minister on February 6, 2026, aiding crop insurance and farmer welfare schemes.

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) is set to submit a comprehensive report to the Government of Telangana on satellite-based crop area estimation. Announcing this while addressing the media on Saturday at the College of Community Science, Saifabad, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah and Dr TL Neelima, Scientist at the Advanced Digital Agriculture and Technology Centre, highlighted the significance of this pioneering initiative in ensuring transparency and accuracy in agricultural planning.

The Vice Chancellor said the University has completed crop area estimation in nearly 10,000 revenue villages. However, only about 870 villages are pending due to the unavailability of village maps. Preliminary findings reveal that the actual cropped area is 8–12 per cent less compared to the total cultivable area. This gap has major implications for crop insurance, procurement, and farmer welfare schemes.

This project is part of PJTAU’s broader push towards digital agriculture. Last year, the University established the Advanced Digital Agriculture and Technology Centre, which includes an Agri-Robotics Laboratory and a Remote Sensing and GIS Laboratory equipped with cutting-edge technology. To enhance precision, PJTAU agreed with SARMAP, a Switzerland-based global leader in satellite image analysis. The results were verified by agricultural field-level staff. It showed an impressive 90 per cent accuracy.

Prof. Janaiah emphasised that the final report, covering all districts, will be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswara Rao, on February 6. He noted that this satellite-based estimation will serve as a reliable tool for policymakers and administrators to address farmer concerns more effectively.

The benefits of this initiative are manifold. Firstly, it will ensure that farmers who suffer crop losses receive insurance compensation on time. Secondly, it will bring transparency and efficiency in the procurement and purchase of agricultural produce, reducing discrepancies in government records. Thirdly, it will guarantee that government schemes reach every eligible farmer, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods.

Prof. Janaiah said it’s the first time such a task has been taken up in the country, and the initiative reflects PJTAU’s commitment to leveraging technology for farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural development, ensuring that every acre of cultivated land is accounted for with precision.