Plantation warrior Mokkala Venkataiah receives national ‘Social Hero’ honour

Environmental activist Mokkala Venkataiah was honoured with the ‘Top 100 Social Hero’ Award in recognition of his four decades of dedicated service to environmental protection through plantation drives. The award was presented during a ceremony held at Om Convention Hall in Narsingi, Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

The recognition was conferred by the voluntary organisation Nirvi Arts, which selected 100 individuals from different fields across the country for their outstanding contributions to society. Venkataiah was chosen as one of the social heroes representing Bhadradri Kothagudem district for his tireless efforts in promoting greenery and environmental awareness.

A native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Venkataiah has been actively involved in planting and distributing saplings free of cost for more than four decades. Through his consistent initiatives, he has encouraged communities to participate in plantation drives and adopt environmentally responsible practices. His work has been widely appreciated by social organisations and environmental groups.

The award and memento were presented to Venkataiah in the presence of several prominent personalities. Among those who honoured him were H. Shivaprasad Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy, Pramod Kumar, industrialist Padma, social activist Kranti, Swetha and K. Laxman.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries praised Venkataiah’s lifelong commitment to environmental conservation and social service. They highlighted that his sustained grassroots efforts have helped raise awareness about the importance of protecting nature and preserving ecological balance.

As part of the felicitation, Venkataiah was presented with a memento, a cash reward and was honoured with a traditional shawl. The speakers noted that individuals like him serve as an inspiration to society and demonstrate how long-term dedication towards environmental causes can bring meaningful change at the community level.