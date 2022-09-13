PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L for kin of Sec'bad fire mishap victims

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones in the fire mishap that took place in Secunderabad. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured.

PM Modi tweeted as "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi." Earlier, at least 8 were killed in the fire accident that took place at Ruby hotel, Secunderabad.





