PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L for kin of Sec'bad fire mishap victims

Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones in the fire mishap that took place in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones in the fire mishap that took place in Secunderabad. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured.

PM Modi tweeted as "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi." Earlier, at least 8 were killed in the fire accident that took place at Ruby hotel, Secunderabad.



