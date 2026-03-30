PM Modi celebrates TG water conservation in Mann Ki Baat

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, addressing the media after viewing the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, described it as a unique national platform that has connected citizens directly with the vision of the Prime Minister for over eleven years. He said the programme consistently highlights social, economic, and developmental changes while bringing grassroots innovations and inspiring stories to the forefront. Kishan Reddy expressed significant pride that Telangana received special recognition in this episode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Suryapet resident Kotla Raghubeer Reddy, whose essay on farmer welfare under the My Bharat Budget Quest initiative reflected the aspirations of the younger generation of the state. He also praised Mudigunta village in Mancherial district, where nearly four hundred families constructed soak pits to conserve water, setting a remarkable example of sustainable living.

The Minister noted that Mann Ki Baat has become a rare global example of a leader engaging monthly with citizens every last Sunday at 11 a.m. to share ideas and encourage participation in nation-building. He emphasised that the programme strengthens the bond between the Prime Minister and the people while giving recognition to communities across India.

He added that the call of the Prime Minister for water conservation, environmental protection, and healthy living through reduced sugar and oil consumption, yoga, and eco-friendly practices offers valuable guidance for every household. Kishan Reddy thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Telangana, affirming that such recognition inspires confidence and pride in the contributions of the state to national progress. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao attended the broadcast along with party leaders and workers. He highlighted the mention of the achievements of Telangana youth as a source of pride and inspiration. During the programme, Rao pointed out the recognition given to Raghubeer Reddy and praised the collective effort in Mudigunta village.

This initiative, he said, was a model for sustainable living and echoed the spirit of the nationwide Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, which has raised awareness on water conservation for over a decade. Rao emphasised that such examples show how the youth and communities of Telangana are contributing to national progress. He added that the leadership of the Prime Minister continues to inspire confidence, with India being recognised globally for its developmental strides. The event was attended by BJP State General Secretary Gautam Rao and several party workers.