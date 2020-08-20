PM Narendra Modi likely to open TiE Global Summit

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate virtual TiE Global Summit to be hosted by the Hyderabad Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneur (TiE Hyderabad) from December 8 to 10 this year.

Announcing the details on Wednesday, Mahavir Sharma, Chairman, TiE Global, said, "The TiE Global Summit 2020 is very special initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform. It aims at bringing together students, startups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in startups and noble laureates".

Global leaders such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pitchai, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and a host of other global corporate and political leaders are expected to address the three-day global summit.

The summit based on the theme of 'Entrepreneurship 360', will focus on issues faced by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new startup ideas.



A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, over 200 investors, over 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. Representatives from 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India and APAC will take part.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, president, TiE Hyderabad, said: "The Covid-19 situation has offered us an opportunity to engage 20,000 entrepreneurs on a virtual platform due to social distancing norms. We plan to make the summit very enriching from networking, learning, and funding perspective".