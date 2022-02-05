PM Narendra Modi tweets ahead of his visit to Hyderabad, says looking forward for the events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi (Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi) celebrations at Muchintal of Ranga Reddy. He will also visit ICRISAT in Patancheru to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations. Modi said he was looking forward to landing in Hyderabad. He had already tweeted on Saturday morning. "I look forward to participating in two events in Hyderabad today. At 2:45 pm, I will be participating in the ICRISAT Golden Jubilee, an institution that works on aspects of agriculture and innovation, " Modi wrote on Twitter.





I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022





The Prime Minister will first be welcomed by the Chief Minister at Shamshabad Airport. He will travel by helicopter to ICRISAT and then to Muchintal. Chief Minister KCR will be present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi until he bids farewell on his return from the airport along with participating in all the Prime Minister's functions.

CM KCR on Friday issued directions to Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav to oversee the prime minister protocol on behalf of the state government. The Prime Minister's visit will be attended by dignitaries and leaders including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Ministers Tomar, and Kishan Reddy. The Prime Minister will tour the Samata Sphoorti Center for about three hours.