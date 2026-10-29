PNB expands Telangana presence with 80th Hyderabad circle branch

Bhuvanagiri: Punjab National Bank (PNB) inaugurated its Bhuvanagiri branch under the Hyderabad Circle Office on Wednesday, marking a significant step in expanding its banking network and improving access to financial services in the region.

The branch was inaugurated by Vandana Pandey, General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad, in the presence of Arvind Kalra, Circle Head, Hyderabad, and Sujeet Kumar Jha, Circle Head, Secunderabad.

The ceremony was attended by Santhosh, Zonal Manager, Yadadri TGIIC; Venkatesh Y, Paggidipally Councillor and Chairman of Yellamma Talli Temple, Bhongir; Bommaipally Municipal Councillor G. Srivani Reddy, local residents and bank customers.

Addressing the gathering, Pandey and Kalra highlighted PNB’s commitment to customer-centric banking services and wider community outreach.

The Bhuvanagiri branch is the 80th under the Hyderabad Circle Office, reflecting the bank’s continued focus on strengthening its regional presence and meeting customers’ evolving financial needs.

Punjab National Bank General Manager and Zonal Head, Hyderabad, Vandana Pandey, inaugurates the bank’s Bhuvanagiri branch on Wednesday in the presence of Circle Head, Hyderabad, Arvind Kalra, Circle Head, Secunderabad, Sujeet Kumar Jha, and other dignitaries