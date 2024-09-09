  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, Who Championed the Telangana Dialect, Honored by Former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal In-Charge Sarithamma.

Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, Who Championed the Telangana Dialect, Honored by Former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal In-Charge Sarithamma.
x
Highlights

On the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of the people’s poet, Padma Vibhushan Sri Kaloji Narayana Rao, Congress Party Gadwal Assembly In-Charge Sarithamma paid floral tributes to his portrait at her camp office in Gadwal.

Gadwal : On the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of the people’s poet, Padma Vibhushan Sri Kaloji Narayana Rao, Congress Party Gadwal Assembly In-Charge Sarithamma paid floral tributes to his portrait at her camp office in Gadwal. Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma highlighted that Kaloji, through his powerful poetry, ignited the aspirations for a separate state. She recalled his famous words, "I will not be a slave, I will not be a flatterer. I will speak and write as my heart desires," praising his invaluable contribution to the Telangana movement.


Sarithamma emphasized that Kaloji’s poetry paved the way for the Telangana struggle, making a lasting impact on the state's cultural and political landscape.

Prominent Congress leaders, including Madhusudhan Babu, Lathipuram Venkatarami Reddy, Yellappa, Bhaskar Yadav, Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, Amaravai Krishna Reddy, Shetty Atmakur Lakshman, Mala Srinivasulu, Srimannarayana, Jammichedu Anand, Timothy, D.R. Sridhar, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Kumari Narayana, retired Tahsildar Muneppa, builder Ramakrishna, Dadavai Narsimha, Vadde Krishna, S.P. Devaraju, Vijay, Krishnamurthy, Peddoddi Ramakrishna, Eshwar, and Veeranna, among others, were present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick