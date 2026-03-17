Poet Nandini Sidda Reddy bags Sahitya Akademi Award

Noted Telangana writer Nandini Sidda Reddy has won the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025 for his poetry collection Animesha. The Union Government declared the award on Monday. In a statement, BRS President and former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Sidda Reddy, stating the honour was well deserved.

Rao noted that the collection reflects the global crisis of the pandemic and the strain on human relationships. He described Sidda Reddy as a poet who captured the cultural essence of Telangana through his work. Rao recalled the role of the poet during the statehood movement, noting his songs and poetry inspired the public.

He also highlighted the contribution of the writer in founding the Manjeera Writers’ Association in Medak to advocate for social equality. The award recognises the career of a writer who has consistently used his literary voice to address significant social issues and celebrate the spirit of the region.