Police arrest four for ganja sale in Nalgonda, seize 2 kg contraband

Nalgonda: Police arrested four persons allegedly involved in the illegal sale of ganja in Nalgonda town and seized about 2 kilograms of the contraband along with two motorcycles and four smartphones. The arrests were made under the limits of the Nalgonda One Town Police Station, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the operation was carried out as part of intensified efforts to curb narcotics activity in the district under the directions of District Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar and under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Shivarama Reddy. On March 15 at around 2 pm, police received credible information that a group of individuals were consuming and selling ganja near the cremation ground in Ganesh Nagar Colony on Munugode Road on the outskirts of Nalgonda town. Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by DSP Shivarama Reddy rushed to the spot and conducted a surprise raid.

During the operation, four persons were caught allegedly selling ganja in small packets to local youth and students after reportedly bringing the contraband illegally from the Dhoolpet area of Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Furkhan (19), Karingula Pradeep (22), Valki Vinod Kumar (26) and Bairugonda Naveen (24). Police seized approximately 2 kilograms of ganja worth nearly Rs 50,000, along with two motorcycles and four smartphones from their possession.

A case was registered at the Nalgonda One Town Police Station as Crime No. 72/2026 under Sections 8(C) read with 20(b)(ii)(B) and 27(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the accused were arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Shivarama Reddy said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in the cultivation, transportation or sale of ganja in the district. He said police had intensified surveillance in colleges, schools, hostels and isolated areas to prevent drug abuse among youth. If required, cases would also be booked under the PD Act against those involved in the sale or consumption of ganja. He urged parents to closely monitor the activities of their children and appealed to the public to inform Dial 100 or the nearest police station if they notice any illegal ganja sale in their localities.

District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar appreciated the efforts of One Town Inspector Emireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, SIs K. Satish and B. Lachhi Reddy, along with staff members Lingareddy, Srinivas Prasad, Anjaiah and Saidulu, who successfully handled the case and apprehended the accused under the supervision of DSP Shivarama Reddy.