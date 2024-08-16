Police Arrest Thief and Recover Large Amount of Stolen Gold

NagarKurnool : During a routine vehicle check at Kotra Junction under Kalwakurthy limits, police stopped a suspicious bike (TS 07 HZ 3212) coming from Hyderabad. Upon inspection, they found a significant amount of gold in the possession of the rider. The rider, identified as Allam Shiva from Ambarpet, confessed to committing several thefts over the past month in Velgonda and surrounding areas.





Shiva admitted to breaking into a house in Peddapur village and stealing 2.5 tolas of gold, stealing 7.5 tolas of gold ornaments in Kuppagandla, 3.5 tolas of gold in Revalli village of Urukonda Mandal, 5 grams of gold in Vengampally of Kalwakurthy Mandal, and 4 tolas of gold in Vadyal village of Midjil Mandal. In total, he confessed to stealing 18 tolas of gold.





The police recovered the stolen gold from him and arrested Shiva, sending him to Kalwakurthy court for remand. District SP Gaikwad Vibhav Raghunath commended Veldhanda CI Vishnuvardhan Reddy and the SI teams from Veldhanda and Kalwakurthy for their efforts in identifying the thief and solving multiple cases.

