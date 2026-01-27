Police booked case over death of a girl due to kite string in Kukatpally

Police in Hyderabad have registered a case following the death of a young girl in Kukatpally after a Chinese kite string, commonly known as manja, allegedly caused fatal injuries. The case has been filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing death due to negligence, against an unknown person.

According to police, identifying the individual who was flying the kite with the dangerous string is proving difficult. Officers also noted that this is the second death linked to Chinese kite string reported this year.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 26, a public holiday. Prem Sagar, a software engineer residing at Gokul Flats in Kukatpally, was travelling on his motorcycle with his two daughters to Nizampet, where he is constructing a new house. While riding along the national highway near Vivekananda Nagar, a Chinese kite string became entangled around the neck of his daughter, Nishvika Aditya.

The child fell from the motorcycle and suffered a severe throat injury. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The tragic incident has left Prem Sagar and his family devastated, and has renewed concerns over the continued use of hazardous kite strings despite repeated warnings and restrictions.