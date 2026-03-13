Police bust theft gang, recover 71 stolen electronic motors

Police arrested seven members of an inter-district theft gang involved in stealing electric motors installed at agricultural borewells and canals, causing significant hardship to farmers across several districts.

The police seized 71 electric motors valued at approximately Rs 6.6 lakh along with two vehicles used in the thefts.

Police also seized an auto trolley, a car used by the accused during the thefts, and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to the DCP, the accused had developed an addiction to alcohol and began stealing electric motors from agricultural borewells and irrigation canals in order to earn quick money for their personal expenses. Investigations further revealed that several of the accused had earlier been arrested and jailed in cases related to damaging electrical transformers and stealing copper wires under the jurisdictions of the Karimnagar and Ramagundam Police Commissionerates.

During the course of the investigation, police found that the gang had carried out a series of thefts across multiple districts. As many as 34 electric motors were stolen within the limits of Kamalapur and Damer police stations under the Warangal Police Commissionerate. Another 36 motors were stolen in Keshavapatnam, Saidapur and Illanthakunta areas under the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, while one motor was stolen in the Regonda police station limits of Bhupalpally district.

The breakthrough came when police conducted vehicle checks at Vangapelli Cross Road on Thursday. During the checking, officers intercepted an auto trolley and a car in which the accused were travelling. The suspects were detained and subsequently arrested. Based on the information provided during questioning, police recovered several more stolen electric motors that had been hidden inside a house located in the Parkal area.

Police said the thefts had caused considerable inconvenience and financial losses to farmers, as electric motors are crucial for operating borewells used for irrigation. The recovery of the stolen property and the arrest of the gang members brought relief to affected farmers in the region.