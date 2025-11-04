Police foil SFI activists’ bid to lay siege to ministers’ houses

Tensions prevailed on Monday when members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside ministers’ residential complexes, demanding the immediate release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursements for students across Telangana.

Led by SFI State President S Rajinikanth and Secretary T Nagaraju, the protest accused the state government of neglecting the education sector and failing to release student fees. “The government is threatening not to pay student fees and is doing grave injustice to over 15 lakh Dalit, tribal and backward class students,” they said, alleging that arrears have mounted to Rs 10,500 crore, including dues from both the previous and current governments.

The leaders criticised the government for withholding certificates of students in private institutions and ignoring arrears in government universities, colleges and hostels. They claimed the Chief Minister has not even appointed a minister for the education department and is allegedly conspiring to dismantle the Chief Minister’s Scholarships and Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

“Ministers and MLAs receive their salaries without delay. Why are students being denied their dues?” Rajinikanth asked, warning that SFI would launch a state-wide agitation and obstruct public representatives if the fees are not released.

The protest turned confrontational when police attempted to disperse the gathering. A fierce scuffle broke out, and several student leaders were detained and shifted to the Banjara Hills police station, according to SFI sources.

SFI State Vice President D Kiran coordinated the protest, which saw participation from district leaders and committee members, including Shankar, K Ashok Reddy, G Karthik, Avinash, Lenin Guevara, Junugari Ramesh and others from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.