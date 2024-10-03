Police involved in conspiracies of Revanth: RS Praveen

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the police were getting involved in the conspiracies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, along with party leaders Palle Ravi, G Srinivas, and others, he condemned the attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao's convoy on Tuesday. “KTR's convoy was attacked under the leadership of the Youth Congress president, who claimed that he stopped the convoy on his social media account. The attitude of the police is suspicious. Why did the police not arrest those who blocked KTR's convoy? Even 26 hours after the attack on KTR's convoy, why the police did not arrest the accused,” he asked.

Praveen Kumar pointed out that some Congress leaders had come to Telangana Bhavan and tried to burn the effigy, but cases were booked against BRS activists. “There were no cases against those who attacked the office,” he added.

He recalled that BRS leaders never went to other party offices during the Telangana movement. Citing the attack on Harish Rao's camp office in Siddipet, MLA Arikepudi Gandhi came with his followers and attacked Padi Kaushik Reddy’s house.

“The BRS leaders are being attacked because the party was coming in the way of Rs 1.5 lakh-crore scam in the name of beautification of Musi,” he highlighted. Praveen Kumar alleged that the CM was an agent of the World Bank.