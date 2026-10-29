Police martyrs’ sacrifices remain forever: SP Vineeth

Narayanpet: District Superintendent of Police Vineeth, said the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty to protect the nation and ensure public safety would remain immortal.

A massive cycle rally was organised in Narayanpet on Wednesday as part of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Week, with police officers, personnel, students, youth, employees, members of the public and representatives of various organisations participating in large numbers.

The rally began at Ambedkar Chowrasta and passed through the RDO Office, Old Bus Stand, Main Chowk, Subhash Road, Satyanarayana Chowrasta, Yadgiri Road, Zeeshan Hotel, Ambedkar Chowrasta and Municipal Park before concluding at the parade grounds at the SP Office. Participants raised slogans paying homage to police martyrs and spread messages of patriotism, public service and social responsibility. Addressing the gathering, SP Vineeth said police personnel worked with dedication to protect the lives and property of citizens, maintain law and order and prevent crime. He said that police martyrs who laid down their lives while performing their duties had made an invaluable contribution to society.