Police martyrs’ sacrifices will never be forgotten: Nirmal SP

Khanapur: Nirmal District Superintendent of Police Dr G. Janaki Sharmila paid floral tributes to police martyrs at the District Police Headquarters on Wednesday to mark Police Commemoration Day.

She lit a ceremonial lamp, followed by a two-minute silence in honour of the fallen personnel. Speaking on the occasion, she said police personnel worked tirelessly to maintain law and order, prevent crime and protect the public.

Their sacrifices, she added, would continue to inspire future generations.

She recalled the sacrifice of CRPF personnel who died fighting Chinese forces in Ladakh on 21 October 1959. The SP interacted with martyrs’ families, enquired about their welfare and assured them of assistance in resolving their problems. Additional SP Upender Reddy read out the Roll of Honour.