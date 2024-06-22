Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars

Hyderabad: In action against street-racing, the Cyberabad police registered nine cases against 91 persons for creating nuisance at night near T-Hub, Knowledge City, Raidurgam, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district. They seized 89 bikes and two cars used in racing. According to Raidurgam police, on June 1, they received information that, near the IT Corridor and surrounding areas, youth were involved in bike and car racing and created dreadful weather and nuisance.

The police rushed to the spot in the T HUB area and found youngsters performing bike stunts and racing on public roads, obstructing the public and creating nuisance, endangering human life as it may cause a road accident. On seeing the police, the youth tried to escape but were tactically caught with 50 bikes. Accordingly, a case was registered against all 50 bikers.

All bikers were bound over before the II-class executive magistrate for Rs 1 lakh surety. If repeated a second time, they will be fined Rs 1 lakh. So far nine cases were booked U/S 336, 279, 290 IPC & Sec 184, 184 MV Act. All the seized vehicles will be handed over to the RTA for further action under the Act. The police appealed to parents to control their children, as there is a high possibility of accidents and danger to their lives. Bike- racing is not allowed in any manner; if anyone violates, cases will be registered, and the racers will be jailed.