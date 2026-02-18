Police probe viral video of alleged drug offering to Shiva idol

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday warned youth against performing objectionable acts on social media.

The caution follows a viral video showing two youth allegedly offering a narcotic substance to a Lord Shiva idol on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Following public outcry over the video, Sajjanar warned of strict legal action against those indulging in such acts.

In a social media post, a video shows that at a Shiva temple in Shamshabad area, the youngsters were heard saying that they came to offer prasadam to Shiva. The two youths are then seen bragging that while the devotees normally offer coconuts as prasadam, they are doing something different. One of them is seen holding a narcotic drug, suspected to be ganja, in his hand.

Later, the youth posted the video on their social media account, following which several netizens demanded action. Taking note of the post, Sajjanar asked, “Will you go to any extent just to become famous?” The Commissioner said “Maha Shivaratri is a symbol of devotion, a path to liberation. On such a sacred and holy occasion, displaying intoxicating substances in the name of offering prasadam is an extremely disgraceful act. It is a perverse behaviour.”

Sajjanar called it a serious offence and said once the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are invoked “you may have to regret it for the rest of your life”.

He further advised them not to sacrifice their golden future for momentary pleasures of likes and views.

Sajjanar said, “Such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Turn social media into a platform for your creativity…not a gateway to addiction.”

Following the complaints, the police began verifying the video and reportedly identified the youths as residents of Badangpet.