Police rally in Kodad promotes helmet use with heartfelt message

Suryapet: A helmet awareness rally organised by the police in Kodad town turned into an emotional appeal, highlighting the importance of human life and the need to safeguard families from avoidable tragedies. The rally was conducted as part of the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika programme under the leadership of DSP Srinivas Reddy, drawing significant public attention.

The rally commenced from the Town Police Station and passed through the main streets of the town, culminating at Ranga Theatre.

Police personnel participated on motorcycles, all wearing helmets, while raising impactful slogans such as “Wear a helmet not for yourself, but for your family,” which resonated deeply with the public.