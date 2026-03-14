Police rescue 15 victims in anti-human trafficking raids

Cyberabad Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued 15 victims and apprehended 9 accused persons in three PITA cases during a week-long special drive.

During the operation which was conducted from March 7 to 13, the police also apprehended 3 sex workers and 2 transgenders. A case has been registered against the spa for violating the High Court guidelines and operating without proper documents.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad SHE Teams conducted 124 decoy operations and caught 43persons red-handed while indulging in indecent acts at public places. As many as 36 Petty cases were booked and counselled the remaining persons. The SHE Teams also received 14 complaints from women victims through various modes.

Furthermore, during the week-long operation, the police reunited 46 families in wife and husband family disputes in Family Counselling Centres / CDEW Centres.

K Srujana, DCP women and child safety wing Cyberabad said as part of preventive and awareness measures, AHTU and SHE Teams have conducted awareness programs across various locations in Cyberabad and around 4,532 members participated, who were given awareness on Human trafficking and Child Trafficking, eve teasing, Social media harassment, Child Marriages, Child Rights, Child labour, Stalking, Begging, Cyber bullying, Cyber frauds etc., Women help line 181, Child help line 1098, Dial 100 importance, Crimes 1930 and others topics etc.

Later, the Traffic DCP Sheshadrini Reddy, participated in a panel discussion on women's safety organized at AmgenIndia, Madhapur this week and shared valuable insights on the importance of proactive policing and early intervention in ensuring the safety and security of women. She highlighted several initiatives taken by the police department to strengthen women's safety.

She encouraged organizations and individuals to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to promote awareness and ensure a secure and supportive environment for women.

The SHE Teams in association with SCSC conducted a Women Safety Session at IKEA in which they spoke about their proactive role in preventing harassment and ensuring safer public spaces.