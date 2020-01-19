Police seize 61 kg of ganja in Mahabubabad, 2 held

The Mahabubabad police have arrested two people and seized 61 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.1 lakh. The arrested were identified as T Srinivas, a native East Godavari district and Banoth Kumar, a resident of Bodagutta Thanda.

The police said that the arrested were friends and bought the ganja from Odisha and heading to Hyderabad to sell it for Rs 10,000 per kg. "The two were moving suspiciously at Mutyalammagudem crossroads with the 61 kgs of ganja stuffed in three bags," the police said.

The duo caught while they were planning to catch a train to Hyderabad. The police registered a case and are investigating.