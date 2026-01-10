Police use drones to monitor traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Suryapet

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway is currently experiencing heavy traffic as people embark on journeys to their hometowns for the Sankranthi festival. In response to the surge in vehicles, police have implemented measures at various points along the highway to alleviate congestion.

In a bid to maintain order, authorities in Suryapet are utilising drone cameras to monitor traffic conditions closely. This technology allows for real-time assessments of vehicle flow, helping to ensure smooth movement along the busy route.

The police remain on high alert and are prepared to take immediate action should any disruptions occur, striving to maintain an orderly flow of traffic during this peak travel period.