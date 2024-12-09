Police Warn of Christmas Cyber Fraud: Beware of Fake Gifts and Shopping Links

In the run-up to Christmas, you may be receiving messages from strangers wishing you "Merry Christmas" or claiming "You are our dear customer, this gift is for you." However, police are warning that cybercriminals are using these festive greetings as part of a new type of cyber fraud.

Authorities advise people not to engage with messages circulating in WhatsApp groups that promise a "Christmas gift for you."

Clicking on links in these messages may install malware on your phone and steal your personal data. Police officials are alerting the public that this is a new scam designed by cyber fraudsters to steal large sums of money. They urge everyone to avoid clicking on suspicious links under the guise of Christmas wishes.

Additionally, police are warning about fraud related to Christmas cakes. Cybercriminals are using fake offers like "Buy one, get one free" or "Order two cakes, get three free" to lure customers.

Similarly, shopping links offering discounts on Christmas dresses are circulating. Some claim discounts of up to 70%-80%. Police caution that shopping on these fake websites could lead to financial loss and personal information theft.

If you fall victim to such cybercrimes, the police urge you to immediately call 1930 and file a complaint.