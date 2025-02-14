Political Heat in Telugu States: Red Book vs. Pink Book Controversy

The politics of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken an interesting turn with the rise of a new trend—maintaining "books" to track political rivals. Both ruling and opposition parties in the two states are issuing warnings, stating that they are noting down names and will take action in the future.

Red Book Politics in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the "Red Book" controversy has intensified. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of maintaining a list of those who allegedly harassed their party members while YSRCP was in power. TDP leader Nara Lokesh had previously warned that names of officials and individuals who troubled TDP workers were being recorded in a "Red Book," and no one would be spared after TDP returned to power.

With the change in government, YSRCP is now alleging that TDP is using the "Red Book" as a tool for political vendetta. The recent arrest of MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has further fueled allegations that the book is being used to settle scores. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded strongly, warning that his party will retaliate with its own measures under "Jagananna 2.0" governance.

Pink Book Controversy in Telangana

Meanwhile, a similar political strategy is emerging in Telangana. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has claimed that the ruling Congress government is filing false cases against its leaders and workers. In response, BRS leaders have announced that they are maintaining a "Pink Book" to record the names of those harassing their party members.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has alleged that Congress is using police force to suppress opposition voices, even arresting individuals for tweeting about public issues. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has also warned that they will not stay silent if their party members continue to face unjust actions.

Political Fallout

As the "Red Book vs. Pink Book" controversy escalates, the political landscape in both states is heating up. While TDP and Congress defend their actions as necessary governance measures, YSRCP and BRS view them as targeted political revenge.

With both states witnessing this new political strategy, all eyes are now on how these "books" will shape future political battles. Will they serve as accountability tools or instruments of revenge? The coming months will reveal the true impact of this trend.