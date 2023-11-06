Poll campaign picks up as many leaders descend on TS

Hyderabad: The real political heat in Telangana would pick up from Tuesday as scores of national leaders as well as leaders from the neighbouring states would be descending on the state to take up campaigning in favour of their respective party candidates.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Telangana on November 7 and 12, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah would visit Kamareddy this week. The constituency is set for the clash of Titans with Congress pitting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy against KCR. KCR is scheduled to file his nomination on November 9 and address a public meeting at Kamareddy. The next day, his archrival Revanth Reddy would be filing the nomination in Kamareddy, where Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah would address a public meeting as the star campaigner.

Siddaramaiah will highlight the success of the Congress in Karnataka and will counter the BRS criticism that they have not been able to keep up their promises. He will explain how his government had implemented most of the promises made during the elections.

In Telangana, the Congress has come up with similar guarantees and banking on its promises. These Congress guarantees include Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha. The party will also be announcing the BC declaration during the public meeting.

Also, Revanth will file his nomination in Kodangal on Monday. As a former MLA from Kodangal, the constituency has always remained Revanth’s first choice. Revanth will hit the top gear from November 7. He would tour the erstwhile Mahbubnagar’s constituencies by helicopter and will address public meetings at Alampur and Gadwal on November 7.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will be addressing a public meeting on November 9.

He is expected to address the Muslim voters in the state. The party will also a nnounce minority declaration. The Congress on Sunday issued 97 B forms to the party candidates.

However, it has held back B forms of the Boath, Chevella and Wanaparthy candidates and is reviewing the winning chances of the announced candidates. It may change the candidates in these three constituencies.