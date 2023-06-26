Live
Ponguleti and Jupally to Join Congress at Khammam meeting on July 2
New Delhi: As many as 35 BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, announced their intention to join the Congress and met the party's top leadership here on Monday.
Ponguleti told media that they would join on July 2 at Khammam mega meeting. It would be never before kind of meeting. It will be bigger meeting than what BRS had organised and was addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in this meeting.
Reddy was a BRS MP from Khammam in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year. The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.