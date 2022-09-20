Ponguleti condemns KCR's remarks on Amit Shah

Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhkar Reddy on Monday condemned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar's statements against Union Home Minister Amith Shah. Speaking to media persons, he said the success of grand Telangna Vimochan Diwas celebration on conducted by the Union government in Hyderabad on September 17 frustrated the ruling TRS party. In frustration TRS supremo and CM KCR make comments on Union Home Minister. He said the TRS government failed to conduct Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 during the last eight years. First the Union government announced celebrating September 17 officially as Telangana Vimochan Diwas, only then the TRS government announced conducting "Telangana National Integration Day"on the day this year for favoring their friendly party MIM.

He strongly supported comments of Amith Shah on CM KCR. He demanded KCR to immediately withdraw comments on Union Home Minister.