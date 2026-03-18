Ponguleti dubs KTR ‘brand ambassador’ of dictators

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at the BRS MLA KT Rama Rao alleging that he was the brand ambassador for dictators and said that because of this arrogance his party lost successive elections.

The Minister intervening in a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor in the Assembly on Tuesday said that the BRS member was showing arrogance. He said that the BRS had lost every other election. On the defection of MLAs, Srinivasa Reddy said that the defections were first encouraged by the BRS itself.

Several Ministers intervened to counter the comments of KTR during the discussion. When the BRS leader said that the government was aiming to create one lakh women as crorepatis, it will be $100 trillion economy, the Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government had fixed a target of making one lakh women as crorepatis in five years and during the last two years, they had spent Rs 57,000 crore giving interest free loans. Responding to this, KTR said that he would resign if the figures were correct.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), responded to the points raised by BRS leader KTR regarding the promise to turn women into millionaires. Minister Seethakka suggested that women both within ‘your family’ (referring to Kavitha) and in society at large should be allowed to grow and prosper.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that while the previous BRS government left pending interest subsidies on loans amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, the current Congress government was now clearing those dues. He questioned why the BRS party was not participating in the programme for the distribution of interest-free loans.

Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) announced that the government disbursed Rs 57,000 crore in various forms of loans availed through the Stree Nidhi and Bank Linkage schemes. She further informed that, specifically under the interest-free loan category, funds amounting to Rs 1,121 crore were released to date. She criticized the previous BRS government, accusing it of deceiving women by failing to pay the Rs 3,000 crore in pending interest subsidies.