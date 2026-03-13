Ponguleti launches devpt & welfare initiatives in Kusumanchi

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday toured Kusumanchi mandal, inaugurating multiple development projects and distributing welfare support for the poor and minority communities.

Accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durishetti, the minister laid foundation stones for several key projects. These include tourism infrastructure development at Paleru Lake worth Rs 5 crore, construction of a BT road from Mallayigudem to Anjaneya Swamy Temple at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, and a new electrical substation at Gattusingaram village. Reddy said the BT road would be completed before the monsoon and highlighted that nearly Rs 13 crore has already been spent on local development works.

The minister emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring that poor families live with dignity. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Indiramma houses in phases, while initiatives such as free bus transport for school-going girls and Rs 500 bonuses for subsidized rice distribution are ongoing.

He instructed authorities to complete drinking water maintenance and borewell repairs ahead of summer, and to provide land documents to landless families at Gattusingaram.

Under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, Reddy also distributed approximately 200 sewing machines to Muslim minority women across the constituency, along with 350 Ramadan gift packets for mosque committees in Kusumanchi. He urged women to use the machines to develop skills and generate income, contributing to family financial stability. State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao praised the initiatives, noting their importance during the holy month of Ramadan. The minister said the government will continue implementing welfare and development projects to empower the poor and minorities in the region.