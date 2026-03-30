Ponguleti sees decisive victory for Congress-led UDF in Kerala

Hyderabad: Expressing strong confidence in the Congress alliance, State Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to secure a clear majority in the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for 9 April.

As part of the intensive election campaign, the Minister toured several areas in the Adoor Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday, extending his support to UDF candidate Santhakumar of the Congress party. He noted a visible shift in public sentiment towards the Congress alliance, which has been in opposition in Kerala for the past ten years. Citing recent victories in local body elections, he said these results reflect growing support for the UDF across various demographics.

The Minister sharply criticised the incumbent LDF government, accusing it of neglecting public welfare despite a decade in power. He questioned the effectiveness of the current administration, stating that rising unemployment and the increasing financial burden on the people are clear evidence of the failure of the government.

He also targeted the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to divide citizens through communal politics while lacking a clear development agenda for the region. The people of Kerala will firmly reject any attempts to undermine their secular ethos, he said, emphasising the importance of maintaining the secular and democratic traditions of the state.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that the Congress remains the only credible alternative for Kerala, capable of safeguarding democracy, social justice, and secular values. He expressed confidence that voters would deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress-led alliance, marking a clear verdict against the failures of the CPM government and the divisive politics of the BJP. The campaign of the Minister highlighted public dissatisfaction with economic challenges, while positioning the UDF as the primary solution capable of restoring development and good governance. With the elections approaching, the Congress alliance is seeking to capitalise on this growing public support to secure a decisive victory.