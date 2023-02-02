  • Menu
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy hails Union budget

Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy
Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy 

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy hailed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Ponguleti said, "this is the first budget of 'Amrit kaal' and highlights pro-poor, farmers, youth, and pro-middle class measures of the Central government."

"We foresee a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

