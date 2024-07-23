PR professional Jayaram Bags Best Supportive PR Award at I Love HR Awards Conclave and Expo

Hyderabad : Jayaram Garidepally, a public relations professional and the Founder of Media Mania PR Communications, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Supportive PR" award at the I Love HR Awards Conclave and Expo, organized by IKON (International Knowledge and Opportunities Network) in Hyderabad.

The event, held at the Istha

Convention in Hitech City, brought together HR professionals, industry leaders, and academia to celebrate excellence and drive innovation in the field of human resources. The esteemed Chief Guest, J.A. Choudhary, Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh graced the occasion and presented the awards to the deserving winners.

Jayaram Garidepally's award recognizes his exceptional contributions and commitment to supporting organizations in their communication and public relations efforts. As the Founder of Media Mania PR Communications, he has dedicated his expertise to helping clients effectively navigate the evolving media landscape and amplify their brand narratives.



"I am honored and humbled to receive this award from such a prestigious platform," said Jayaram Garidepally. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team at Media Mania PR Communications. We remain committed to delivering top-notch PR services and supporting our clients in their success."



Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Secretary IT, E&C Industries and Commerce also graced the graced as Chief Guest.

