Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika begins: CM Revanth launches key infra projects

Hyderabad: On the first day of the Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika programme, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday launched two major infrastructure projects, laying the foundation stone for the Trumpet Interchange at Budvel and inaugurating the Eco-Hill Park at Kothwalguda.

According to officials, the projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure and contribute to transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city.

The State government is constructing a 9-km six-lane elevated corridor from Banjara Hills Road No 12 to Gachibowli ORR, which will provide direct connectivity to key locations such as Film Nagar, T-Hub and ITC Kohinoor.

The government also took up the Trumpet Interchange project at Budvel, with an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide direct connectivity between the Kokapet Neopolis Layout and the Outer Ring Road Hyderabad.

Officials said the government is developing a 41.5-km expressway from Raviriyal ORR to Amangal RRR, which will serve as a key road for the development of the proposed Future City. The total project cost is Rs 4,621 crore.

Furthermore, Radial Road-2 will be constructed from Kotwalguda to Nacharam over a length of 81 km, connecting three major industrial centres. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 12,000 crore.

The Trumpet Interchange at Budvel is being designed according to international standards. It will link the ORR with Radial Road-2 and play a crucial role in easing transportation between Budvel Layout and Rajendranagar areas. Officials said that once completed, the project is expected to emerge as a new gateway to Hyderabad.