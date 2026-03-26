Prataparudra Deva Jayanti celebrated with grandeur at Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: The birth anniversary celebrations of Prataparudra Deva were held with great enthusiasm on Wednesday at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple. The event was organised under the leadership of youth leader Devara Vishnuvardhan Reddy, drawing participation from several local leaders and devotees.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by floral tributes to the portrait of the Kakatiya ruler. Speakers at the event highlighted that Prataparudra ruled the Kakatiya Empire from 1296 AD to 1326 AD and was known as a great warrior, scholar, and an able administrator. They noted that iconic structures such as Warangal Fort, Ramappa Temple, and the Thousand Pillar Temple stand as enduring symbols of the Kakatiya dynasty’s architectural brilliance and cultural richness.

Addressing the gathering, Devara Vishnuvardhan Reddy stated that the celebrations were aimed at bringing the glorious history of Prataparudra Deva to the forefront and inspiring younger generations. He expressed hope that similar programmes would be organised across all divisions to raise awareness about the region’s rich heritage.

He further emphasised that the Kakatiyas had demonstrated remarkable foresight in constructing chain-link tanks, locally known as Golusukattu Cheruvulu, which ensured irrigation and drinking water supply to farmers. He added that the dynasty also promoted spirituality by building temples, contributing to a peaceful and harmonious society.

Speaking on the occasion, temple chief priest Gangu Upender Sharma said that Prataparudra had fought valiantly against the forces of Malik Kafur, a commander under Alauddin Khalji. He added that the Kakatiya period witnessed remarkable growth in literature, architecture, sculpture, music, and dance.